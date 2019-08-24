Man dies in Lahore hospital, diagnosed Congo fever

LAHORE: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed Congo virus infection in a patient who died at a hospital in Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The NIH lab has confirmed Congo virus in a Lahore resident Arif 46, who was admitted at Mayo Hospital of the city and his blood samples were sent to the NIH for medical tests.

The patient later died at the hospital.

Sindh health department had recently confirmed 14 deaths in Karachi from Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) cases in the city during the ongoing month.

An official said that a total of 26 cases were reported at different private and public healthcare facilities where 14 of them died.

The ailment, a viral infection transmitted to humans through ticks that live on cattle, is said to have an average of 40 per cent mortality rate, but can be largely prevented through timely and proper management.

In 2018, at least 16 deaths had been reported in Karachi from the life-threatening virus, whereas, 41 patients majorly from Quetta – Balochistan were diagnosed with it.

On July 25, a Congo virus alert had been issued for the metropolis, stipulating precautionary instructions for all those people who are visiting cattle farms.

The alert was issued by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to hospitals, directing the management to adopt special precautions for a congo affected patient.

The letter of the KMC further asked hospitals to establish special wards for congo patients, and run awareness campaigns about the virus.

The disease is caused when a tick attaches itself to the skin of cattle and when that infected tick or animal comes in contact with people, the highly contagious virus is transmitted into the human body and the person falls ill.

The initial symptoms of Congo fever include headache, high fever, rashes, back pain, joint pain, stomach pain and vomiting.

Comments

comments