Young man dies after kite string slits throat in Lahore

LAHORE: A young man died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string within the limits of Lahore’s Sanda police station on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, 24-year-old Usman Khalid was on his way on a bike when a kite string fell on him, slitting his throat. He died on the spot.

Upon being informed of the incident, the local police reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for an autopsy.

Taking notice of the incident, DIG Operations Lahore Ishfaq Khan sought a report from SP Iqbal Town Muhammad Ajmal in this regard. He issued directives for the police force to ensure implementation of Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001 in letter and spirit to avoid such incidents in future.

Sharp strings are used to cut the strings of rivals’ kites, but they often end up slitting throats of the people.

Earlier in Jan this year, a metal-coated kite string had slit the throat of a minor in Gujranwala’s Mujahidpura.

Three-year-old Ibrahim and his father were going to a local market on a motorcycle when the child came in contact with the kite string. The child was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition as the blood oozed through his neck.

