WATCH: Man dressed as ‘The Joker’ runs for governor office

A Japanese man has garnered worldwide attention after he started mimicking DC supervillain the Joker while announcing his candidacy to become the governor.

Yusuki Kawai, who is running for Chiba Prefecture governor, announced his candidacy with the party to make Chiba a land of “magic and dreams”.

His resemblance with the comic book supervillain has set social media abuzz in the last few days.

He painted his face and even sported the burgundy purple jacket with a mustard handkerchief to complete the look that actor Joaquin Phoenix was seen in Joker. He shared his plans for the prefecture on his personal YouTube account after announcing his nomination.

Kawai told his viewers to record his plans and share them on social media. Then he started sharing his plan about building a red tower and renaming the Narita Airport as Disney Sky among many other things.

“Since the clown is kind of a dark hero, I had this impression that I could get the support of the masses,” he said.

Kawai had tried to enter the entertainment industry as a comedian after quitting his job. Unfortunately, his plan didn’t end up well and turned to YouTube, where he released a music video called ‘It’s show time’.

