Man drowns in Chenab river while taking selfie

LIAQUATPUR: A man drowned in Chenab River near Liaquatpur tehsil of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district while taking a selfie with his smartphone, police said on Tuesday.

Zeeshan Bashir was taking a selfie in a boat when he fell into the river. On getting information, a team of rescuers reached the site and launched a search operation.

His body was retrieved from the river after five hours of the search operation.

Earlier, on July 21, a youngster had lost his life after he drowned in the Khanpur Dam while trying to take a selfie, an act that has claimed several lives. The 20-year-old youngster tried to take a selfie while standing at the brink of the dam.

He suddenly lost his balance while trying to get nearer to the edge of the dam to shoot a cool selfie and fell into it, said the rescue sources.

On Feb 06, a 19-year-old student had drowned in Poonch River in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Hamid Raza, fell into the river while attempting to take a selfie on the brink of the river in Kotli district of AJK, police had said.

Comments

comments