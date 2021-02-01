Video: Man narrowly escapes being hit by train, bike crushed

A motorcyclist in India’s Uttar Pradesh narrowly escaped being hit by a train. However, his motorcycle got crushed by the train.

CCTV footage shows the biker attempting to cross a railway crossing but ending up in disaster. He reportedly tried to go across the tracks even as security gates had been closed.

Hair-raising footage shows his motorcycle getting stuck near the tracks, forcing him to abandon the vehicle and flee as the train came closer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The motorcycle was completely crushed as the train rammed into it, sending its pieces flying into the air.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Shahid Ali. He reportedly tried to flee the scene but was later apprehended and a case has been registered against him.

