Video: Man narrowly escapes being hit by train, bike crushed
A motorcyclist in India’s Uttar Pradesh narrowly escaped being hit by a train. However, his motorcycle got crushed by the train.
CCTV footage shows the biker attempting to cross a railway crossing but ending up in disaster. He reportedly tried to go across the tracks even as security gates had been closed.
Hair-raising footage shows his motorcycle getting stuck near the tracks, forcing him to abandon the vehicle and flee as the train came closer.
The motorcycle was completely crushed as the train rammed into it, sending its pieces flying into the air.
The man was identified as 24-year-old Shahid Ali. He reportedly tried to flee the scene but was later apprehended and a case has been registered against him.