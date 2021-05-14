Man comes face to face with bull shark while diving; see photos

FLORIDA: In a terrifying incident, a man came face to face with a gigantic shark while diving in Florida, US.

According to the details, John Moore, 55, was free diving off the coast of Jupiter earlier this month when a huge female shark came too close to him.

In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Up close and personal inspection of the very impressive serrated teeth of a large female Bull shark. A fish had grabbed the chunk of bait and run toward me for cover, before getting scared and dropping the chunk. This set me up for a shot that’s even too close for my 20mm lens. Thanks for the setup to that Horse-eye Jack.”

Talking to Caters News, Moore said, “She was an abnormally large female. Very likely pregnant and certainly hadn’t skipped any meals. She was a very dominant shark, confidently coming right up to me throughout our dive.”

The photos are doing rounds on social media, leaving netizens shocked and impressed at the same time.

One user said, “Absolutely awesome!!!!!” Another wrote, “So amazing!”

A third user added, “I wish people understood how close you were. this is so epic.” Yet another posted, “I am on life support just looking at this.”

Comments

comments