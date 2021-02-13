HAFIZABAD: The Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man for making a fake call on police helpline 15 about robbery, ARY News reported.

The police spokesperson said that man called police helpline 15 and informed that dacoits snatched motorbike and Rs300,000 from him in Jalalpur Bhattian, a city in the Hafizabad district of Punjab.

Responding to his call, the police reached the scene and began investigating his complaint which, according to the police, turned out to be bogus. He was therefore was arrested.

A case has been registered against him after the suspected has confessed to the crime.

Back in December 2020, Police had arrested a man for making a fake call to emergency police in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station.

The man, identified as Junaid, was arrested after he called Rescue 15 and informed police that he had been robbed of cash and other valuables near Committee Chowk by three unidentified persons, they added.

