Man fakes his kidnapping to avoid going to work, gets fired

A 19-year-old man in the United States (US) faked his own kidnapping to avoid going to work but ended up getting arrested on charges of false reporting.

Brandon Soules who works at the The Tire Factory in a city in Arizona admitted that he made up the story because he wanted to get an off from work.

Soules was found by a passer-by with his hands tied and mouth stuffed on February 10. On being “rescued” by the local police, Brandon claimed that two men had tied him up.

He said these men also hit him because of which he became unconscious. They drove him in a car and dropped him in the area where the Coolidge Police found him. He had claimed that they kidnapped him because his dad had hidden money around town.

After investigation, the police found out that Brandon’s kidnapping was fake. The man confessed to his actions upon questioning. He has been arrested on the charges of false reporting against him. He has also been fired by his company.

“He informed us that he, at first, stuffed a bandanna in his mouth and afterward he took off his own belt and bound his hands with his own belt. And laid on the ground and scooted out to the side of the road where somebody could see him and waited,” an official said.

Comments

comments