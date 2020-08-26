Man wakes up to find 4-foot snake climbing his bedside table

A man from Leeds was shocked to discover a 4ft snake in his bedroom in the middle of the night.

A British national named Kelvin had his sleep interrupted by the sound of the exotic animal earlier this month. “I opened my eyes but it was pitch dark so I picked up my phone and scanned the room with the torch and as I was putting the torch down I saw the snake climbing up the table right next to my bed,” Kelvin said.

“I dived across the room and switched the light on and the snake was there, half on the floor and half on the table by my bed,” he said.

Kelvin said he trapped the snake in a sleeping bag cover and call the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Dave Holgate arrived to collect the snake. Holgate said the serpent is non-venomous corn snake and was likely a pet that escaped or was abandoned.

Holgate said the snake would be placed by a specialist until its owner is found or it can be rehomed.

