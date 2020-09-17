Man ‘finds’ monkey selfies on lost phone

A Malaysian man who lost his phone found selfies and videos of a monkey he believes briefly stole the device after retrieving it from the jungle behind his house.

Zackrydz Rodzi, a student in Batu Pahat, Malaysia, woke up on Saturday to find his mobile phone missing. He finally located it the following day after hearing it ring in a jungle area behind his home. Zackrydz’s uncle joked that perhaps there was a photo of the thief on the phone. Turns out, he was right.

Unlike some parts of the world where monkeys live in or near urban areas, there is no history of monkeys stealing things from houses in the local neighbourhood, said the student. He suspects the monkey may have entered the house through his brother’s open bedroom window.

Videos and images of a monkey on the camera roll Mr Zackrydz shared on social media have gone viral. Something yang korang takkan jumpa setiap abad. Semalam pagi tido bangun bangun tengahari phone hilang. Cari cari satu rumah geledah sana sini semua takde then last last jumpa casing phone je tinggal bawah katil tapi phonenya takde. Sambung bawah. pic.twitter.com/0x54giujnY — z (@Zackrydz) September 13, 2020

The pictures show a monkey staring into the lens and then appearing to try and push the phone into its mouth, possibly in an effort to eat the unusual find.

There are also a string of blurry images of the jungle foliage as well as a failed attempt to produce a panoramic image.

