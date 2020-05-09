Man hit, killed by landing plane at Austin airport

A man was struck and killed by a Southwest Airlines plane as it was landing on the runway of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to airport officials.

The airport confirmed the tragic death on Twitter, adding that the incident is under investigation.

Airport spokesman Bryce Dubee said officials do not believe the victim, who has not been named, was meant to be on the runway at the time of the incident.

The tragedy unfolded shortly after 8 p.m. when the pilot reported spotting a person on the runway as the jet touched down on the runway, officials said.

The driver of an airport operations vehicle then found the body.

According to local media, the Austin Police Department (APD) said the deceased person was not dressed as an airport worker.

According to initial information, Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 reported to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport that they saw an unauthorized individual on runway 17-Right, after their aircraft touched down at 8:12 p.m. Central Time on Thursday’, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said in a statement.

‘AUS Airport Operations investigated the report and found the victim on the runway.’

Southwest Airlines released a statement saying the aircraft had tried to steer out of the path of the individual.

‘Southwest flight #1392 arrived safely this evening at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after being cleared to land on runway 17R. The Southwest aircraft maneuvered to avoid an individual who became visible on runway 17R shortly after touchdown,’ the statement read.

‘The aircraft quickly came to a safe stop, and the Pilots reported the event to local air traffic controllers. After receiving further instructions from controllers, the aircraft taxied to a gate where all Customers and Crew deplaned the aircraft safely with no reports of onboard injuries.

‘Tonight’s flight landed at 8:12 p.m. CDT, after arriving from Dallas Love Field (DAL). Southwest is fully cooperating with local law enforcement and FAA as those agencies investigate the event. We sincerely thank our Crew for their professionalism and swift response.’

An investigation into the incident is now underway, led by the APD and assisted by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The runway where the incident happened was closed thereafter, while the airport’s other runway remained operational.

