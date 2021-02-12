Man finds his house replaced with multi-story building after being away for years

The Chennai police have arrested a 42-year-old man, who allegedly grabbed 2,400 sqft of land in Chennai and built a six-storey on it. And all this happened while the owner of the land was away in Bengaluru for professional reasons.

The real owner of the land named, Nagalingamoorthy had bought that piece of land in 1988 and constructed a house on it and six years later, had to move to Bengaluru with his family due to professional commitments.

When the development came to the notice of Nagalingamoorthy, he filed a complaint with the police following which CCB’s Entrust Document Fraud (EDF) Prevention Wing acted.

According to police, K Rajamannar, the man now under arrest, allegedly made another person pose as the owner, fabricated documents and managed to transfer the ownership of land to his name. He is a resident of Malayambakkam and works for a private builder.

Police further said the real owner wasn’t able to stay in touch or maintain the house following the death of his wife. When Nagalingamoorthy returned, he found no traces of his house on the land that he owned. A six-storeyed building stood there, instead. Police said Rajamannar has been sent to judicial custody.

