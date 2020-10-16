An Australian man has shared a horrifying video of a large huntsman spider hiding inside his noise-cancelling headphones.

Olly Thurst, a resident of Perth, felt tickling after putting his headphones on for work. When he took them off, he was shocked to discover a huge huntsman spider hiding inside the soft ear padding.

He shacked the headphones to get rid of the arachnid but it didn’t budge.

“I absolutely knew I could feel something tickling my ear. Hmmm, nasty it doesn’t want to come out. He’s happy in there,” Olly says in the video.

The short video clip of the huntsman spider tucked inside the earmuffs went quickly viral after being shared on Facebook, garnering thousands of likes, comments and shares on the social media platform.

A social media user said: “That’s not nasty haha goodness it was tickling your ear mate .. it would have been more scared of you.”

“Poor little thing probably got a terrible fright looking into an ear hole,” wrote another user.

A third user commented: “I am amazed that you didn’t have a heart attack when you saw what had been tickling your ear.”

