Man hurls acid at girl over marriage refusal in Okara

OKARA: A man hurled acid at a girl over refusal to marry him in Okara on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials said the victim suffered burn injuries as a result of the acid attack and has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to the relatives of the girl, the incident occurred in the market. The suspect was already married and wanted to contract second marriage with their girl, the relatives said.

Read more: ATC awards 34 years jail term, fine to acid attack convict

The relatives of the girl have demanded of Chief Minister Punjab to take notice of the matter and provide them justice.

Comments

comments