Man impersonating NAB official to swindle people arrested

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan claimed on Thursday to have arrested an alleged swindler who impersonated an official of the corruption watchdog to deprive people of their money.

According to a spokesperson for the bureau, the accused, identified as Adil Shehzad, was taken into custody on the directives of the NAB chairman during a raid in federal capital.

Over the course of initial investigation, he said, the alleged blackmailer, an employee of the firefighting department, confessed to cheating people by impersonating a NAB official.

The spokesman said the accused will be handed over to the police for further legal action.

Comments

comments