OKARA: Local police has arrested a man who committed rape with a girl after getting her intoxicated with a drug, quoting district police officer ARY News reported on Sunday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Okara, informed the media that accused Abdul Rahim, intoxicated the victim with criminal intent and sexually assaulted her.

“The accused has been arrested and he has confessed his crime,” the DPO said.

“The victim of sexual assault has been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Okara for her medical test,” the police officer added.

The incidents of sexual crimes and crimes against children have been on the rise across the country.

A 16-year-old girl recovered last Friday after she was allegedly kidnapped from Bin Qasim area in Karachi two days ago and endured repeated sexual abuse from three accused who the police later detained.

Police say the DNA samples from the arrested suspects, Sami, Fawad, and Adil, have been collected to match them in the laboratory.

According to the police, the investigation into the matter began when aggrieved family reported their daughter missing, who was later recovered unconscious from Defence area having been passed out for 16 hours straight. She was drugged, police added.

“After we lodged a police complaint into the missing of our daughter, the police reached out to inform the next day she had been found unconscious”, family shared with the media.

Police said they arrested the accused after the victim specified the alleged culprits.

