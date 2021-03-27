Man gets five-year jail term for offering fake jobs in Bahrain

DUBAI: A Bahraini court has handed down five-year imprisonment to a man for offering fake jobs and embezzling 0.5 million Bahraini dinars from customers.

According to the details, the High Criminal Court awarded five-year imprisonment to the man, in his 40s, on the charges of offering fake jobs and looting people. The court also slapped him with a BD20,000 fine and ordered the confiscation of cash and assets worth BD85,000 from him.

The convict deceived job-seekers, mostly women, by claiming that he was well-connected and could employ them in the public sector or invest their money.

Court files say he transferred part of the money he received from his victims to his account and used the rest of the cash to purchase things for his family members.

Investigators also found that the man transferred BD85,000 to a destination abroad. When questioned, the man told officers that he was in love with a European woman and that the cash went to her, Gulf News reported.

The man also denied the accusation that he conned his victims. He told investigators that he took several loans, and part of that money was given to his lover and that he used the rest for buying cars.

