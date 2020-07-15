Man keeps three balloons in the air for an hour

David Rush has broken another Guinness World Record.

The man from Idaho, who is known for his talent of breaking world records, kept three balloons up in the air for 1 hour, 12 minutes and 50 seconds to set a new Guinness World Record.

During this attempt, Rush controlled the balloons with his hands, feet, and head for 72 minutes and 12 seconds. It was enough to beat the previous record of 39 minutes and 49 seconds.

The completed the task inside an empty gym.

Rush said he previously beat the same record with a 15-minute attempt in January 2019, but was beaten by the current record, which he said actually occurred before his attempt but hadn’t been adjudicated by Guinness until after he was awarded the record.

At the age of 30, Rush had no Guinness World Records, Now 35, he has holds more than 150 records.

Comments

comments