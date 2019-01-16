Man killed as water tanker rams into shops in Orangi Town   

KARACHI: A speedy water tanker on Wednesday lost control and rammed into shops in orange town, leaving one person killed and a passerby woman among four injured, ARY News reported.

Police officials confirmed that the water tanker crushed into two shops in Gulshan-e- Bihar area of orange town, leaving one man killed. They said that the driver was among the injured.

Rescue officials shifted the body and the injured to the hospital. A shop was completely destroyed, however another shop partially damaged in the accident, said the police officials.

Police remove the water tanker from the scene and launched investigation into the accident.

Earlier, a horrific collision between a car and a truck at Super Highway had claimed at least four lives on November 19.

According to rescue officials, the car collided with an incoming truck near Nooriabad, Super Highway, killing two people on the spot. The injured were immediately moved to a nearby hospital where two of them died during the treatment.

