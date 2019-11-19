KARACHI: One person was killed in Boat Basin area of Karachi, a provincial capital of Sindh province, after unidentified men opened fire on him during a heated argument, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per initial police reports, men riding on a vehicle opened fire on a motorcyclist in Boat Basin area of the city. “Before opening fire, the two sides exchanged a heated argument that led to this unfortunate incident,” said the authorities while narrating eye-witnesses account.

The deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

“The incident apparently looks like a personal dispute rather than a target killing or a street crime activity,” said an official and added that further probe is underway to ascertain the facts.

Earlier in the day, a 4-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly during an incident of mugging in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Kaneez Fatima area on Tuesday.

The victim girl, identified as Sidra, was traveling with her maternal uncle on a motorcycle when robbers intercepted them.

The robbers snatched a motorcycle from the victim’s uncle and opened firing while leaving the crime scene.

As a result, Sidra got a bullet wound in the head in the incident and transferred to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical attendance, where she doctors pronounced her dead.

The maternal uncle of a girl also got injured in the incident.

