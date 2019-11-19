Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Man killed in Karachi over heated argument

Karachi killing

KARACHI: One person was killed in Boat Basin area of Karachi, a provincial capital of Sindh province, after unidentified men opened fire on him during a heated argument, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per initial police reports, men riding on a vehicle opened fire on a motorcyclist in Boat Basin area of the city. “Before opening fire, the two sides exchanged a heated argument that led to this unfortunate incident,” said the authorities while narrating eye-witnesses account.

The deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

“The incident apparently looks like a personal dispute rather than a target killing or a street crime activity,” said an official and added that further probe is underway to ascertain the facts.

Read More: Rangers intensify snap checking in Karachi to curb rising street crime

Earlier in the day, a 4-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly during an incident of mugging in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Kaneez Fatima area on Tuesday.

The victim girl, identified as Sidra, was traveling with her maternal uncle on a motorcycle when robbers intercepted them.

The robbers snatched a motorcycle from the victim’s uncle and opened firing while leaving the crime scene.

As a result, Sidra got a bullet wound in the head in the incident and transferred to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical attendance, where she doctors pronounced her dead.

The maternal uncle of a girl also got injured in the incident.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

KP govt committed to provide quality education: CM Mahmood  

Pakistan

MQM-London ‘target killer’ Sharif Kalia arrested in Hyderabad

Pakistan

Woman among seven sentenced to death over kidnap, murder of 10th grader

Pakistan

Indian actress Poonam Kaur thanks PM Imran for opening Kartarpur Corridor  


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close