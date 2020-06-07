HYDERABAD: An unemployed man has murdered his 58-year-old father by throttling to get a government job on compassionate grounds in Kothur village in India’s Telangana state.

The incident took place on May 26 where the 25-year-old M Tirupati killed his father M Narsaiah to get a job in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) PSU under compassionate grounds a few days before his retirement on May 31.

The murder plot was exposed after police officials arrested the victim’s two sons for investigation which revealed the unemployed Polytechnique diploma holder throttled his father, a pump operator of SCCL at their house in Kothur village of Dharmaram mandal in Peddapalli district on May 26.

It emerged that Tirupati’s younger brother, 19-year-old Rakesh who is an ITI student, and her mother Tara were also aware of the plan, however, they were not directly involved in the killing, reported Indian media.

They moved their aunt’s house in Godavari Khani three days before the murder when Tirupati informed them regarding their plan for murdering father before retirement.

In order to execute his plan for getting the job, the man brutally killed Narsaiah by covering the mouth and nose of his father with a towel and throttled him to death in the bed. Later, the man fled to his grandmother’s house in the same village and returned home at 3:00 pm. He told everyone in the village that his father died of cardiac arrest.

Local police officials were informed about the Narsaiah’s suspicious death when the family members were about to perform final rites on May 27. According to a Dharamaram sub-inspector, a police team reached the graveyard and shifted the dead body for post mortem which revealed the actual cause of death.

The police department also collected the mobile phone details of the suspects and took them into custody for interrogation where Tirupati confessed to having killed his father.

A case has been filed against Tirupati, his brother and mother with murder charges. The brothers have been arrested and sent in judicial remand except for their mother due to suffering from chronic ailments.

