An Indian man allegedly killed his friend for not making “egg curry” for dinner.

The incident occurred in Nagpur city of the central Indian state of Maharashtra. Police have arrested the accused.

The body of the victim, identified as 40-year-old Banarasi, was found near a garage with head injuries. The victim’s friend Gaurav Gaikwad was found to be allegedly involved in the crime and arrested.

The victim had invited his friend for dinner. They started fighting when the victim told the accused that he didn’t cook “egg curry” for dinner. The accused hit his friend with a rod, which led to his death.

Last year in Jan, a man in India accused of murdering his friend, chopping up his body and flushing the parts down the toilet was arrested. The grisly crime was discovered when residents at the Bachraj Paradise Society apartment complex in Mumbai found chunks of flesh blocking their drains.

“While sifting through all the flesh we found two fingers which helped us ascertain these were human parts,” police official Jayant Bajbale said. After detecting a foul smell, police conducted a search of one of the flats and came across a power tool they believe was used to dismember the corpse.

