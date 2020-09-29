Man kills male relative, injures wife in Karachi with multiple knife attacks      

KARACHI: A man on Tuesday killed a person and seriously wounded his wife after multiple attacks of knife in what appeared to be a murder on the pretext of honour, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident was reported in Memon Goth area of the city, when a man named Khalid first killed his male relative with multiple knife attacks and then wounded his wife in a similar manner.

“The injured woman is being shifted to a hospital in a critical condition and doctors are trying their best to save her,” the police said.

They said that the victim and the murderer are relatives and the latter had run away after the incident. “We have collected evidence from the spot and have interrogated other people to get gather information regarding the motive of the killing,” they said.

In a somewhat similar incident, the Karachi police on August 01 found two bodies in a house in Malir city.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), the couple was murdered by the woman’s brother. The man has confessed to killing them on the pretext of honour in police custody.

The two days old bodies were recovered from a house in Joharabad of Malir city over the identification of the accused. “The brother of the woman bought a knife from cattle market to kill the couple”, the SSP added.

The bodies identified as Sumera and Zahid Hassan were moved to a hospital for medico-legal.

According to a report, around 769 people including 510 females have been stabbed in the name of honour from 2014 to 2019 in Sindh while 108 women fell victim to it last year.

Police presented charge sheets in 649 cases and the courts awarded sentences to accused in 19 of those cases. Accused in 136 cases have been acquitted and 494 cases are still pending trial.

The conviction rate stood at a mere two per cent against the acquittal rate of 20.9pc.

