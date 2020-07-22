CAIRO: In a shocking incident, an Egyptian man has killed five members of his family after setting his home alight to marry another woman. The crime was reported in Egypt’s southern province of Assiut.

According to foreign media reports, the accused has admitted to having killed his mother, wife and three daughters because of a relationship with another woman.

The suspect said he had murdered his family after having an affair with a married woman who told him she wants to divorce her husband to marry him. He told investigators that he had made up his mind to get rid of his family.

The 13-year-old daughter was the sole survivor of the fire and has been transported to hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries.

The 13-year-old survivor while giving details of the incident told Public Prosecutors that her father had attacked her in the kitchen and put a rope around her neck with the intention of killing her. She fell unconscious and her father thought she was dead.

The police arrested the accused father, on Sunday, and he has been subjected to interrogation since that time.

