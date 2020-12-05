Man kills four-year-old nephew after brawl with brother in Chiniot

CHINIOT: In a shocking incident, a man axed his four-year-old nephew to death following a verbal brawl with his brother over a minor issue in Chiniot on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Ansar lost his temper during a verbal brawl with his brother over a petty issue and allegedly attacked his minor nephew with an ax. Resultantly, the minor boy succumbed to his injuries on the spot while his father suffered serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the assailant managed to escape from the scene. On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the body to the hospital.

Police teams were conducting raids on different places in the area to arrest the suspect, said an official. He maintained that they will register a murder case against the suspect on the behalf of the affected family.

