Karachi: Man kills two alleged robbers enter in house

KARACHI: A man gunned down two robbers entered in his house in Shah Latif Town on Tuesday morning, ARY News reported.

Police reached to the spot of the incident and the dead bodies have been shifted to hospital for postmortem, SSP Malir told the media.

Two robbers were entered in a house in Shah Latif Town for robbery, the house owner seeing them opened fire on them and killed both of them on the spot, the police officer said.

The house owner is a lawyer by profession, SSP said.

Deceased suspected robbers have been identified as Khamiso and Shahzore and they were native of Shikarput district, the SSP said.

Police has also found two pistols with loaded magazine from the spot of the incident and seven to eight spent cartridges.

Police has also taken possession of the gun used in the killing incident for investigation, official said.

Police inquiring about criminal record of the alleged robbers.

According to the SSP, police department inquiring on all possible dimensions of the incident.

