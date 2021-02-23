Man kills two including his wife over honour in Swat

SWAT: A man in Swat on Tuesday killed two people including his wife in the name of honour, said police, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the incident of twin murder took place in Madeen area of Swat, where a man killed his wife and a man over honour.

The police have arrested the accused, while the bodies were moved to a nearby hospital for legal formalities.

Earlier this month, a man allegedly killed his sister in the name of honor after she came to live with her parents following a dispute with her husband.

According to the police, the accused Liaquat killed his sister by choking her with bear hands after he took her out of their parents’ house ‘to drop her to husband’.

The deceased Jutti Bibi had an altercation with her husband, police had said, following which she left her home and arrived at her parents’.

Liaquat had actually told his family he’s taking Jutti Bibi to drop her at her house but when she disappeared and didn’t show up, the family contacted police.

Comments

comments