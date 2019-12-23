Man kills woman, her mother over marriage refusal in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD|: In yet another incident of violence against women, a teenage girl and her mother were killed reportedly on the pretext of refusing a marriage proposal in Bagh area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

According to police, the alleged murderer wanted to marry the teenage girl but she had rejected his proposal few days earlier.

To settle the grudge, the man has gunned down the girl and her mother at their home in Shujabad area of Bgh and escaped from the scene.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Later, the police, on a tip-off, conducted raid at a house in the area and arrested the alleged killer. A dual murder case has been registered against the suspect, said the police.

Last year in June, Umer Daraz, a man accused of killing a bus hostess in Faisalabad city of Punjab province had confessed to sexually harassing and murdering the young woman for refusing his marriage proposal.

“She refused my marriage proposal so I killed her… I can only say sorry to her family,” the accused had told media.

Police had said the accused was already married and had two children.

Umer Daraz, a security guard by profession, had been arrested for killing bus hostess Mehwish Arshad on June 9, 2018 on a bus terminal.

