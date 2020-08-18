WATCH: Man knocked unconscious by falling cat in China

A Chinese dog owner was knocked out cold by a falling cat over his head.

In the 45-second CCTV footage, going viral on the various platforms of the social media, currently has more than 120,000 views on YouTube.

A man named Gao can be seen going for a stroll with his golden retriever in Harbin, Heilongjiang, local media outlet reported.

Then, out of nowhere, a black and white cat drops out of the sky and hits him on the head, causing him to collapse to the sidewalk unconscious.

According to reports, the kitty belonged to his elderly neighbor and had fallen from his balcony.

Several bystanders can be seen walking past Gao’s prone body before his dog approaches him to see what’s amiss. It spots the culprit lurking by a building and lunges at it, barking, whereupon the two engage in an intense face-off, before the camera cuts back to his owner on the ground.

Sadly, Gao wasn’t feline fine after his kitten-induced KO. According to the Sun, he spent 23 days in the hospital, and still has to wear a neck brace and undergo physical therapy.

Gao is seeking compensation from his neighbor over the hairy incident.

