Man found living with rotting corpse of his mother

A 54-year-old Delhi man reportedly struggling with mental health problems spent a week living with the decomposing corpse of his mother after she died of natural causes.

As per local media, the incident occurred in India’s northeast Delhi’s Usmanpur area last week and was only discovered after neighbours found the body on Thursday.

According to police, the death of the woman was due to natural causes arising from old age. “As of now, no foul play has been found. We are investigating the case,” said Delhi police officer.

Police said the woman lived with her 54-year-old son in a house in Usmanpur that belongs to one of her daughters, who lives in a north Delhi neighbourhood.

The report also noted that the accused was unemployed, had been dealing with mental health issues and addicted to alcohol.

A similar type of case was reported in India back in 2015 when a man named Partho De was found to be living with the bodies of his deceased sister.

