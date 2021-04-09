WATCH: Man almost marries wrong woman after Google Maps misguides him

KUALA LUMPUR: A man almost married the wrong woman after Google Maps misguided him to the wrong venue in Indonesian.

According to the details, there were two ceremonies, a wedding and an engagement in the same village on Sunday. Ulfa, 27, who had her engagement crashed, was unaware that the man had entered the wrong house when she was being attended by the make-up artist.

She said, “I was shocked when I saw the man’s group as I did not know any of them.” Ulfa said that his fiancé and his group got late as they stopped on the way to look for a toilet.

She added that her fiancé is from Kendal and the man who crashed her engagement ceremony was from Pemalang.

“But my family welcomed them and they proceeded to exchange gifts,” Ulfa told Indonesian news portal Tribunnews.

Fortunately, a member from the man’s side realised that they had made a mistake and were at the wrong venue. The group apologized for the mix-up before leaving.

Her family later helped the man and his family reach the right venue.

