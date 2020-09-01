Man offers ‘memorable’ password for free WiFi

Our world has become heavily dependent on the internet for almost everything. Wherever we go, we need to make sure that there is a fast WiFi connection. Along with it, come the password woes that we all face.

More often than not, we come across some outlandish and hilarious given to the connection. While that is one thing, their passwords can be as bizarre too.

One such instance went viral on the internet. A San Francisco based digital artist named Pablo Rochat posted a video on Instagram in which a poster is being displayed. On it, ‘Free WiFi’ is written as the heading in bold capital letters.

Its username is called ‘Good Luck.’ Funnily enough, it is perfect for the password that is about to follow. It consists of random characters in it and it goes on and on, until the end of the building wall.

Take a look for yourself at the rather ‘memorable’ and ‘overflowing’ password.

While this is happening in the first clip, in the second clip, a man is seen taking a photo of the never-ending password. Pretty sure, that will be a task typing it out but here even taking a picture will be as tedious!

Some might wonder that this long password is not possible. Technically, the longest WPA2 password should have at least 63 characters. However, the one in question seems to have crossed the limit.

Therefore, in all possibility, this could be a prank for which a lot of people might fall because, after all, the internet is free!

Since it was posted, the comments section has been buzzing with activity. Netizens were thoroughly amused by this. “I have all the time in the world,” one user said about typing the entire password.

Some of them also called him a ‘good neighbor’ for doing so with an abundance of laughter emojis. Some also wondered that despite all of this, what if it turns out to be incorrect? Well, only a person who has actually tried this out can tell if this is possible.

