Man moves consumer court against mechanic for not fixing his vehicle problem

KARACHI: In what can be called a unique plea, a resident in Karachi moved consumer court against a mechanic for not fixing the problem with his vehicle on Saturday.

As per details, a resident of Karachi’s area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal has filed a petition in the consumer court against a mechanic over not being able to run his car in fifth gear despite engine repair.

“The mechanic charged Rs44,000 for engine repair, but still the car is unable to run in fifth gear (double top gear)”, the man said in his claim.

He requested the court for the return of Rs44,000 he paid for engine repair and Rs200,000 additional for wear and tear of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the court has issued notice to the mechanic over the complaint of the resident.

Comments

comments