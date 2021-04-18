Man names his newborn son ‘Department Of Statistical Communication’

An Indonesian man has named his son ‘Dinas Komunikasi Informatika Statistik’ (Department of Statistical Communication) in honour of his beloved workplace.

The 38-year-old man, Slamet ‘Yoga’ Wahyudi, who hails from the regency of Brebes in the Indonesian province of Central Java had reportedly agreed with his then-pregnant wife that if she gave birth to a son, he would be allowed to choose the newborn’s name, Dailymail UK reported.

After she gave birth to the baby boy in December last year, Wahyudi decided to name him ‘Department of Statistical Communication’ in order to pay tribute to his workplace.

He told local news site Kompas that his wife, 33-year-old Ririn Linda Tunggal Sari was on board with the decision with him. He was quoted saying that his wife did not mind despite the name sounded strange at first.

According to the report, friends and family of the couple, including their own parents, had voiced scepticism about the unorthodox name. Yoga reportedly accepted their concerns in good faith before deciding on the 38-character mouthful as his son’s name undeterred.

Yoga revealed the youngster will go by the more easily pronounceable portmanteau ‘Dinko’ in his day-to-day life in an apparent act of compromise.

Yoga has worked as a public servant for over a decade, entering the Indonesian civil service in 2009. He had previously worked as a radio announcer, though he later found his true calling in statistical communication.

Yoga told Kompas he hopes his son will grow up to be ‘pious’ and ‘devoted to his family’. It is not clear if the Indonesian authorities have accepted the unconventional name.

