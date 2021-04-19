Horrific Video: Man narrowly escapes being struck by lightning

RIYADH: In a shocking incident, a man narrowly escaped death when lightning struck a car just a few feet away from him in Saudi Arabia’s Al Lith city.

According to Ahmed Al Hatimi, a local resident, the incident was taken place in the Tihamah region on the coast of the Red Sea, southwest of Makkah.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said, “Accompanied by a relative and while filming the atmosphere Sunday night in Al Kad Al Ahmar, south of Al Lith, our car was struck by a thunderbolt while they were next to it, without causing any harm, praise be to God.”

Hatimi said that they have never experienced something that close and loud. It was a loud crack of thunder as a lightning bolt streaks through the sky and struck the car, Gulf News reported.

“Light first then came the massive crack and boom, forcing me to cut filming from the horror of the situation.”

Terror was his immediate reaction and that he and his relative didn’t think twice and just ran away from the scene, he added.

Comments

comments