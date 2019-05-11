Man chops off nose to achieve Captain America villain look

People sometimes go to any lengths to have their bodies modified, but a man from Venezuela has redefined body modifications in his bid to look like Red Skull from Captain America.

Henry Damon, 41, resolved to turn himself into the iconic Hydra villain sometime around 2012. The movie had come out a year ago in 2011.

First, he got his eyes tattooed black, and then, he got multiple implants in his forehead.

Finally, he got half of his nose chopped off to achieve the complete look of the Red Skull.

After the nose surgery, Damon went on to put silicone implants on his cheekbones and covered his face with red and black tattoos to complete the look.

Check out the final result of his modifications.

“He has loved comic books since he was a kid and always dreamed of being Red Skull, but never got round to doing it,” friend Pablo Hernandez said.

Emilio Gonzalez, a medical-school-drop-out, who performed tattoos and extreme body surgeries on Damon, said that most of his customers knew that body modification was the last step when it came to body art.

“Henry aka Red Skull is a physically and intellectually healthy person,” said Emilio Gonzalez, a med-school drop-out with expertise in tattoo-making and extreme body surgeries.

“He’s an excellent son, husband and father, who has an extreme taste for body modification”, he said.

Comments

comments