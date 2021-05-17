Main accused in Pakistani-British woman death case appears before police

LAHORE: The main accused in the murder case of a Pakistan-origin British girl, Maira Zulfiqar on Monday appeared before the police to record his statement, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Well-informed sources said Saad Amir Butt, after availing interim bail in the case appeared before the police. Recording his statement, Saad stated that he was sleeping at his house when Mahira was murdered.

The accused said he did not kill Maira and added that the deceased woman was his friend and later their friendship was broken.

“I never tried to kidnap Maira”, Saad was quoted as saying before the police investigation team and added that his stance was heard by ASP Sidra Khan. Maira tried to register a kidnapping case against me but I was freed by ASP Sidra after hearing the matter from both sides.

Read more: Probe finds slain Pakistani-British woman sought protection against life threats

On May 5, it was reported that police probe into the murder of Maira Zulfiqar had sought protection against life threats, 15 days before being allegedly murdered.

Also, in an application submitted on April 21 to the same police station, the slain woman expressed concerns about threats to her life she had been receiving and claimed that ‘Saad Amir had attempted multiple times to rape her’.

