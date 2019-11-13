A man in India was rescued from a car hanging over a sewerage line.

A video shared by SWNS TV, shows rescue efforts from people to save the driver who somehow got stuck over a sewerage line.

According to eye-witnesses, the vehicle went into the ditch when the driver was reversing it. He lost control of his vehicle, causing it to slip into the sewerage line .

However, thanks to a hanging pipe that saved the car and its driver from sinking into the gutter line. The vehicle remained hanging in the air unless people gathered to save the driver.

The driver initially tried to use the door to come out of the vehicle but remained unsuccessful and then used the left side window to come out.

He was pulled out from the car using a rope with people asking him to be cautious while off loading. “Ghabrao mat” and don’t be nervous were the words uttered from those standing alongside him, bucking him up to come out of the vehicle safely.

