WATCH: Man breaks down as he ‘reunites’ with late wife through virtual reality

A South Korean man broke down in tears when he was reunited with his deceased wife through virtual reality.

The virtual reunion was part of a TV documentary that creates VR experiences to allow grieving family members to see their loved ones who have passed away.

South Korean man Kim Jung-soo went on the MBC documentary titled [translated from Korean] I Met You to see his late wife again.

Apparently, it took six months to prepare for the couple’s reunion.

Kim shared that his only wish in life was to see “even just [his] wife’s shadow, one more time.”

In the documentary, Kim’s children express their different views regarding their father’s wish.

Kim’s second daughter, Jong-yun, supported Kim after hearing about his wish. In one scene of the documentary, she recalls tender moments between her parents.

On the other hand, Kim’s eldest daughter, Jong-bin, did not support her father at first. She believed he would struggle to move on from the past if he “met” his wife one last time.

The clip, shared on YouTube channel, has collected over 8.86 lakh views.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments

comments