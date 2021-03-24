CCTV footage has emerged showing a man saving a co-worker who topples backwards off a first floor balcony by grabbing his foot.

Footage shows men standing in a queue to collect their pension on the first-floor balcony of a bank in Vadakara, South India. The man identified as Binu can be seen slowly swaying back and forth, before he leans back and tumbles over the wall of the balcony.

He blacked out after suffering an unexplained medical episode but was saved by bystanders who sprang into action. A quick-thinking man managed to save Binu’s life by grabbing his foot as he went over.

Others queuing on the balcony can be seen rushing to the aid of the unconscious man, eventually pulling him back to safety.

Binu was waiting to collect a pension payment from the bank when the incident occurred.

