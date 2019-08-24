KARACHI: In another carefully conducted raid, ARY News’ Team Sar-e-Aam got a man arrested for sexually abusing and blackmailing a young girl in Karachi.

Team Sar-e-Aam led by Iqrar-ul-Hassan handed over a suspect named Malik Shakeel to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which also recovered all objectionable videos from the suspect.

The raid was conducted after a married girl approached Sar-e-Aam team and told Iqrar-ul-Hassan that she had entered into a relationship with a man after meeting him through her cousin. The girl maintained that the man was bossy and the relationship started as she used to feel threatened by him

The victim then said that she was raped during a meeting and then she realized that the man was only abusing her and will not marry her. But the man who had filmed the act started blackmailing her and used to threaten her and her family with dire consequences if the girl does not fulfill his demands.

The victim said that she had no option but to approach Sar-e-Aam as she was raped several times due to those videos.

The Sar-e-Aam team after completing a thorough investigation decided to collect evidence of the suspect’s blackmailing and his attitude towards the girl.

The girl was asked to meet and record the conversation.

The man not only threatened the girl but also verbally abused her several times during the conversation before slapping her across the face.

Once equipped with evidence, Sar-e-Aam team approached DG FIA Bashir Memon who not only constituted an all women FIA team to interrogate and help the girl but also helped Sar-e-Aam register a First Information Report.

Now to plan the final raid, Sar-e-Aam team chose a spot where a barrier was used to stop the car and then law enforcement agencies arrested the blackmailer, who, according to the victim’s statement, used to keep a gun with him.

The blackmailer, like all others arrested in the past, first said that he wanted to marry the victim but then was shown video evidence of his crime to get a confession.

All devices that may have some objectionable videos were also confiscated.

Here is the video of the full show

