Man shoots dead mother’s ‘murderers’ outside Lahore court

LAHORE: Two people facing murder charges were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore on Monday, ARY News reported quoting police.

Under-trial prisoners (UTPs) Riyasat and Bilal were brought to the court from Kot Lakhpat jail to stand the trial in a case pertaining to the murder of a woman within the jurisdiction of Nishtar Colony police station.

Also Read: Police brutality: Man killed in custody despite release orders from court

The deceased woman’s son Kufail opened fire at both accused at Bakshi Khana to settle the score, inflicting fatal injuries on them. The two died on the spot.

The police took him into custody. The bodies were sent to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Also Read: Three killed, one injured in Pakpattan court firing

The Punjab police chief took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

Comments

comments