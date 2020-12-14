Man shoots dead son’s ‘murderer’ at Malir court

KARACHI: A man shot and killed the alleged murderer of his son on the premises of the Malir court on Monday, police said.

SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur told the media that Khushdil was brought to the court to stand trial for allegedly murdering Ahsan in Landhi’s Sherpao colony in 2016. Kifayatullah, the deceased’s father, who is also the complainant of the case, was already present there, he added.

He opened fire at the accused to settle an old score, injuring him fatally. Khushdil died on the spot.

Kifayatullah tried to flee the court premises but lawyers present there caught hold of him and later turned him over to the police for legal action.

On Nov 16, two people facing murder charges were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore. Under-trial prisoners (UTPs) Riyasat and Bilal were brought to the court from Kot Lakhpat jail for the hearing of a case pertaining to the murder of a woman within the jurisdiction of Nishtar Colony police station.

The deceased woman’s son Kufail opened fire at both accused at Bakshi Khana, as a result of which they both died on the spot.

