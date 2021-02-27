Teenager accidentally records his shooting death on mobile phone
A man has reportedly gunned down his nephew who was filming a video on the mobile phone when he was having a casual chat with another person.
The incident took place in Muzaffarnagar of India’s Uttar Pradesh (UP) where a shocking murder was recorded on camera by the deceased teenager himself.
WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people.
The video went viral on social media which showed two men sitting on the ground and a third person was filming the video.
One of them handed over a revolver to the person sitting next to him who loads a bullet into it.
Later, the man suddenly fired the bullet at the victim, identified as a 19-year-old Prince, who was capturing the moment on a mobile phone, Indian media reported. The terrifying video ends after the phone fell from the hand of the victim who was reportedly the nephew of the shooter.
मुजफ्फरनगर : दारू पार्टी के दौरान चली गोली में हुई छात्र की मौत, पूरी घटना कैमरे में कैद@Uppolice @divaspandeynews @swetatripathi14 @AtulKum79470604 @Times7news22 pic.twitter.com/f7hmPdlE1k
— संवाददाता पंकज दुबे (@pankajdubey109) February 27, 2021
The motive of the murder is still unclear as some reports claim it an accidental fire.