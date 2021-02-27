Teenager accidentally records his shooting death on mobile phone

A man has reportedly gunned down his nephew who was filming a video on the mobile phone when he was having a casual chat with another person.

The incident took place in Muzaffarnagar of India’s Uttar Pradesh (UP) where a shocking murder was recorded on camera by the deceased teenager himself.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people.

The video went viral on social media which showed two men sitting on the ground and a third person was filming the video.

One of them handed over a revolver to the person sitting next to him who loads a bullet into it.

Later, the man suddenly fired the bullet at the victim, identified as a 19-year-old Prince, who was capturing the moment on a mobile phone, Indian media reported. The terrifying video ends after the phone fell from the hand of the victim who was reportedly the nephew of the shooter.

The motive of the murder is still unclear as some reports claim it an accidental fire.

