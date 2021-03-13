Man shot dead in India over Samosa’s price

BIHAR, INDIA: In an unfortunate incident, two brothers, running a confectionery in India were shot dead after a dispute over the price of a samosa.

The incident took place in Karakat in Bihar’s Rohtang, where two were shot by two men following a disagreement over the price of a samosa.

As a result, the elder brother named Raushan, 26, died on the spot while the younger one identified as Arun was rushed to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

Meanwhile, police arrested one of the accused and launched a search to nab the other who fled the scene. A team of police have also camped in the area.

The body has been sent for autopsy.

