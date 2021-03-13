Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Man shot dead in India over Samosa’s price

India Man Shot Dead

BIHAR, INDIA: In an unfortunate incident, two brothers, running a confectionery in India were shot dead after a dispute over the price of a samosa.

The incident took place in Karakat in Bihar’s Rohtang, where two were shot by two men following a disagreement over the price of a samosa.

As a result, the elder brother named Raushan, 26, died on the spot while the younger one identified as Arun was rushed to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

Meanwhile, police arrested one of the accused and launched a search to nab the other who fled the scene. A team of police have also camped in the area.

The body has been sent for autopsy.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

112 pounds! Missouri angler catches invasive black carp

Offbeat

VIDEO: Woman sparks outrage after throwing plastic bottle in hippo’s mouth

Offbeat

WATCH: Man breeds snake with three smiley face emojis on its body  

Offbeat

Police solve burglary case using DNA of half-eaten sausage

[X] Close