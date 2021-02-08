Man shot dead while ‘making prank robbery video for YouTube’

A man appears to have been shot and killed by mistake as he was making a “prank” robbery video for YouTube in Tennessee, US, police said.

Nashville police responded to the parking lot of an Urban Air indoor trampoline park at 9:25pm where David Starnes Jr., 23, admitted to shooting 20-year-old Timothy Wilks.

Witnesses told detectives that Wilks and a friend were participating in a ‘prank’ robbery.

The stunt was apparently all part of a YouTube video whereby Wilk approached a group of people, including Starnes, with butcher knives.

Starnes told detectives he did not know it was a prank and was acting to defend himself and his friends. According to MNPD, no charges have been filed in Wilks’ death. The investigation is ongoing.

