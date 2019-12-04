Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Man slays wife, her friend, baby girl in Multan honour killing

multan honor killing

MULTAN: A man slaughtered his wife, her alleged paramour and a baby girl in an incident of alleged honour killing here, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A man Yaseen, stabbed to death his wife Shamshad Bibi 22, Murtaza 40 and 10-month baby girl Kiran at Adda Mahewala on old Shujaabad road in an incident of alleged honour killing.

The rescue officials and heavy contingent of police reached to the crime scene after getting information of the triple murder incident.

The dead bodies of victims were transferred to Multan’s Nishtar Hospital for post mortem.

The slain persons were residents of Shah Jamal area and working at same brick kiln, police said.

Accused Yaseen escaped along with his son after committing the crime, police said.

Police teams have been formed for arrest of the accused.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Court extends bail of woman who threatened cop in Karachi

Pakistan

Pakistan in letter to UK seeks return of Nawaz Sharif after treatment

Pakistan

Alvi for cooperation between universities, industries to churn out market-oriented…

Pakistan

LHC gives 15-day deadline to police for recovering abducted girl


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close