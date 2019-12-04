Man slays wife, her friend, baby girl in Multan honour killing

MULTAN: A man slaughtered his wife, her alleged paramour and a baby girl in an incident of alleged honour killing here, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A man Yaseen, stabbed to death his wife Shamshad Bibi 22, Murtaza 40 and 10-month baby girl Kiran at Adda Mahewala on old Shujaabad road in an incident of alleged honour killing.

The rescue officials and heavy contingent of police reached to the crime scene after getting information of the triple murder incident.

The dead bodies of victims were transferred to Multan’s Nishtar Hospital for post mortem.

The slain persons were residents of Shah Jamal area and working at same brick kiln, police said.

Accused Yaseen escaped along with his son after committing the crime, police said.

Police teams have been formed for arrest of the accused.

