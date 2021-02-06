Viral video: Man surrounded by snakes of all sizes in zoo

A video has gone viral on social media which showed a man sitting in the midst of snakes of all sizes and colours in Reptile Zoo in California.

The zoo founder Jay Brewer was seen surrounded by several large snakes of different colours. The 12-second video showed snakes slithering around him as he says that he is stuck underneath their collective weight.

Later, a bunch of snakes fell down on Jay Brewer’s head. It emerged that the video had earlier shared by the zoo in 2019, however, it was published on Twitter again by a user with a caption, “CAN YOU SPEND 1 HOUR INSIDE HERE FOR 50 MILLION DOLLARS???”

CAN YOU SPEND 1 HOUR INSIDE HERE FOR 50 MILLION DOLLARS??? pic.twitter.com/WP8Rt4rT6W — Aqualady𓃤 𓅇 𓅋 𓆘 (@Aqualady6666) February 3, 2021

The video garnered over 319,000 views and 3,751 likes so far after being shared on Twitter on February 3.

Comments

comments