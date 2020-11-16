Web Analytics
Man who sold kidney to buy iPhone now requires daily dialysis

In a shocking incident, the man who had sold his kidney to buy an iPhone in 2011 is now bedridden and requires dialysis daily in China.

Back in 2011, Wang Shangku, who was 17-year-old at the time, had peddled the organ in the black market for $3,273 to purchase an iPhone 4 and an iPad2.

Just a few months after the surgery, Wang developed an infection in his remaining kidney and it eventually resulted in organ failure.

Over the years, his condition became so severe that he was unable to leave his bed and required daily dialysis to clear his blood of toxins, Times Now News reported.

After a span of nine years, he is attached to a dialysis machine after suffering renal deficiency and is likely to be bedridden for life.

 

 

