Man, son killed over land dispute in Lahore

LAHORE: A man and his son were gunned down allegedly over a land dispute in Lahore on Friday, ARY News reported.

Police said that Tariq, 55, had a longstanding ownership dispute over of a piece of land with his cousin Bota. After an argument over the land dispute, Bota opened fire on his cousin Tariq and his son Mujtaba, 25, in Laban area in the limits of police station Ferozewala, said the officials.

The duo were rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the suspect Bota managed to escape from the area.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the killings.

